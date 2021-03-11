Overview

Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Stephenson works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.