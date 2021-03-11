See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Stephenson works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Orthopedic Surgery
    4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 475-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stephenson?

    Mar 11, 2021
    I am 73 years old. Dr. Stephenson is a wonderful doctor. He fixed 4 problems in my left foot with only 2 incisions. Now, 10 months later, I now longer have pain in my foot because 1) an osteoarthritic “stone” was removed from the ball of my foot, 2) my great toe was straightened, 3) a bunion was removed, 4) a hammer toe was corrected. Looking forward to going to Disneyworld with our granddaughters! Many thanks to Dr. Stephenson and his wonderful staff!
    — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stephenson to family and friends

    Dr. Stephenson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stephenson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245234871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stephenson’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Stephenson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.