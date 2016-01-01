Overview

Dr. Kenneth Stephens, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.



Dr. Stephens works at Mid-Michigan Orthopaedics Inst in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.