Ophthalmology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 19, 2021
    Dr Steinsapir performed reconstructive eye surgery to correct another surgeon's poor surgical outcome. I wish I had gone to Dr Steinsapir first. I had 100% confidence in his abilities presurgery based on the examination and information he provides. The surgical center and team were all spectacular. My swelling and brusing was minimal and I was back on a plane home a little over a week post-op. Be careful who you trust with your eyes and face. You're more than worth a plane trip to get it right. Many thanks to you Dr Steinsapir and to you Faith. You're a good team. Your pre-surgical guidelines, stellar surgical expertise and post surgical guidelines gave me an optimal outcome.
    Dallas Texas patient — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700079142
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Eisenhower Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Harbor-UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Steinsapir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinsapir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinsapir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinsapir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinsapir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinsapir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinsapir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinsapir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

