Dr. Kenneth Stark, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stark works at Lake Rheumatology in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.