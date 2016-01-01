Overview

Dr. Kenneth Stampfer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Stampfer works at Ophthalmic Counsultants Boston in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Astigmatism and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.