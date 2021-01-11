Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sperber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sperber works at Hillside Family/Community Medcn in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Providence, RI, Riverside, RI and East Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.