Dr. Kenneth Spaulding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Spaulding, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spaulding works at
Locations
Agoura West Valley Pediatric Medical Group7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 402, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5723Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a mother of 3 children and lived in different places in the US and abroad and Dr. Spaulding has been the best Pediatrician I have found so far.
About Dr. Kenneth Spaulding, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1760404073
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
