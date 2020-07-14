Dr. Kenneth Sonnenschein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenschein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sonnenschein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sonnenschein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Locations
Kcpg8300 College Blvd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 338-0400
Kansas City Psychiatric Group4500 College Blvd Ste 304, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 338-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was experiencing acute episodes of debilitating panic attacks and depression. Secondary to this he developed involuntary muscle contractions (likely from medications prescribed by another provider). Dr. Sonnenschein was on call the weekend I was terribly concerned about some symptoms my husband was having. He was so incredibly patient, listening to me describe the prior 7 weeks of torment we had been through. He gave me a plan, he gave me reassurance, and most importantly he was responsive and caring. I believe Dr. Sonnenschein was a God-send. My husband is FINALLY making improvements after 8 weeks and I can’t thank him enough.
About Dr. Kenneth Sonnenschein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonnenschein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonnenschein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonnenschein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonnenschein has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonnenschein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenschein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnenschein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonnenschein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonnenschein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.