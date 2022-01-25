Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Sohn works at Palm Beach Medical Group in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.