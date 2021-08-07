Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sobel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Sobel works at Adult Primary Care Associates in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.