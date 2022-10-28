Dr. Kenneth Slack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Slack, MD
Dr. Kenneth Slack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Saint Francis Hospitalists211 Saint Francis Dr # 1515, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr. Slack is the most kind, considerate, and knowledgeable physician I have ever been privileged to know. He always takes his time explaining conditions and procedures and he really listens to my concerns. He understands my feelings and he just “gets” me. His office staff, Catherine in particular, are also outstanding! They always meet me with a smile and are also very caring. I don’t think I could find a better doctor in this area.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548375637
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
