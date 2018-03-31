Overview

Dr. Kenneth Skorenko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Skorenko works at West Long Branch OB/GYN in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Perimenopause and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.