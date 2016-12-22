Dr. Kenneth Skelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Skelton, MD
Dr. Kenneth Skelton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Northeast Alabama Pediatrics P.c.829 RIVERBEND DR, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 546-4611
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
This doctor was nice to me and my daughter, after we had a couple bad experiences with other peds. He listened to my concerns and he gave her a complete exam. The other ones have not even touched her or asked questions. I just wish i had found him sooner. I wont see anyone else. And, he will see you without a appointment too!
About Dr. Kenneth Skelton, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Dr. Skelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.