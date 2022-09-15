Dr. Kenneth Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Shore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Shore works at
Locations
-
1
Collin Physican Support4001 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5222
-
2
Usmd Physician Services5501 Independence Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 596-1747
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shore?
He is attentive, concerned, and empathetic doctor whom I have been a patient of for 30 years. I, and my whole family, have received excellent care from him.
About Dr. Kenneth Shore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1114960606
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp Yale University
- Norwalk Hosp
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shore works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.