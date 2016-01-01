See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kenneth Sherman Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sherman Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sherman Jr works at Dfw Housecall Physicians Pllc in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dfw Housecall Physicians Pllc
    4040 McEwen Rd Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 484-5700
    4101 McEwen Rd Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 484-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Kenneth Sherman Jr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184849127
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sherman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman Jr works at Dfw Housecall Physicians Pllc in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sherman Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Sherman Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

