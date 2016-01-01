Dr. Sherman Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sherman Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dfw Housecall Physicians Pllc4040 McEwen Rd Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (214) 484-5700
- 2 4101 McEwen Rd Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (214) 484-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kenneth Sherman Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1184849127
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.