See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (72)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Shephard works at Kenneth B Shephard MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Kenneth Shephard
    8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 206, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 273-1919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shephard?

    Feb 06, 2020
    Very good at communicating your health issues and providing alternative treatments with all of their positive and negatives. I never feel rushed by Dr. Shephard. He was recommended by my primary care physician and I also give my highest recommendation.
    TR — Feb 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shephard to family and friends

    Dr. Shephard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shephard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568411262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med Sch, Joslin Clin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Catolica De Santiago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shephard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shephard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shephard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shephard works at Kenneth B Shephard MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shephard’s profile.

    Dr. Shephard has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shephard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Shephard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shephard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shephard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shephard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.