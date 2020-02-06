Overview

Dr. Kenneth Shephard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica De Santiago and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Shephard works at Kenneth B Shephard MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Nodule and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.