Dr. Kenneth Shaheen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Shaheen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Shaheen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Shaheen works at
Locations
-
1
Kenneth W. Shaheen, MD, PC2585 Crooks Rd, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (947) 214-6659Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaheen?
He listened and explained everything clearly.
About Dr. Kenneth Shaheen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114928199
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|Wayne St University
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaheen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaheen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaheen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaheen works at
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaheen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaheen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.