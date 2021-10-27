Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Wheezing and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2465 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-0500
-
2
Nevada Heart and Vascular700 E Silverado Ranch Blvd Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89183 Directions (702) 616-0500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- SouthPoint
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Most thorough doctor in town. He goes over everything and found something my previous doctor did not. He has saved both mine and my husbands lives . We have been patients for years and trust him with our whole being. May he have good health as well.
About Dr. Kenneth Shah, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai
- 1992755946
Education & Certifications
- Rush/Christ Hospital
- St Vincent Hosp
- Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Dizziness, Wheezing and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.