Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Sha works at
Locations
-
1
Flushing Chest Medical Associates PC13620 38th Ave Ste Cfb, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 358-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sha?
One of the best doctor which is currently in high demand, so make sure you book your appointment and expect to wait at least 30 minutes. If you can't wait, and still want a good doctor, then I wish you the best of luck.
About Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1821097932
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sha works at
Dr. Sha has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sha speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.