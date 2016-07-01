See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Sha works at Flushing Chest Medical Assocs in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Calvin Hwang, MD
Dr. Calvin Hwang, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Anirban Basu, MD
Dr. Anirban Basu, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
Dr. Stephen Karbowitz, MD
8 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flushing Chest Medical Associates PC
    13620 38th Ave Ste Cfb, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 358-8889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sha?

    Jul 01, 2016
    One of the best doctor which is currently in high demand, so make sure you book your appointment and expect to wait at least 30 minutes. If you can't wait, and still want a good doctor, then I wish you the best of luck.
    Miller J in Brooklyn, NY — Jul 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sha to family and friends

    Dr. Sha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821097932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sha works at Flushing Chest Medical Assocs in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sha’s profile.

    Dr. Sha has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Sha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.