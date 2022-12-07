Dr. Kenneth Seres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Seres, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Seres, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.
Locations
Anupa Khastgir MD PC3366 NW Expressway Ste 380, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 702-1275
Cardiology Services of Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 977-1960
- 3 1205 Health Center Pkwy Ste 202, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 717-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind and thoughtful. Staff was great and I do recommend them.
About Dr. Kenneth Seres, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871633404
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Seres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seres has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Seres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.