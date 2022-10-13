See All Podiatrists in Providence, RI
Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM

Podiatry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Segal works at Kenneth M Segal DPM Ltd in Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenneth M Segal DPM Ltd
    677 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 421-7466

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I was almost persuaded to see another DPM due to the reviews left here but I am so glad I didnt. I scheduled an appointment on 10/3/22 and was seen the very next day on 10/4/22. The front desk was very welcoming as well as extremely helpful and polite. At the time of my visit I had minimal waiting time. Dr Segal answered all of my questions and then some. He was very patient and thorough. He advised me if I ever had questions or needed further help, to not hesitate in making another appointment. I am extremely happy with Dr Segal and his office and would highly recommend.
    Christopher D. — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1285691576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segal works at Kenneth M Segal DPM Ltd in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Segal’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

