Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Kenneth M Segal DPM Ltd677 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 421-7466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was almost persuaded to see another DPM due to the reviews left here but I am so glad I didnt. I scheduled an appointment on 10/3/22 and was seen the very next day on 10/4/22. The front desk was very welcoming as well as extremely helpful and polite. At the time of my visit I had minimal waiting time. Dr Segal answered all of my questions and then some. He was very patient and thorough. He advised me if I ever had questions or needed further help, to not hesitate in making another appointment. I am extremely happy with Dr Segal and his office and would highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Segal, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Portuguese
- 1285691576
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
