Dr. Kenneth Scioscia, MD
Dr. Kenneth Scioscia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Pro Health Care Associates LLP2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-3377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Delta Sleep Center994 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 543-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Scioscia is an excellent ear surgeon. He has a professional manner, explains what is going to happen and allows you plenty of time to ask questions and make an informed decision. I totally trust Dr Scioscia.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scioscia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scioscia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scioscia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scioscia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Scioscia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scioscia.
