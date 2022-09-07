Overview

Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.



Dr. Schwartz works at Washington Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.