Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD

Minimally Invasive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 208, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 238-2691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Midstate Medical Center

Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 09, 2022
    Dr. Schwartz saved my mother's life. He is a fantastic surgeon and an even better clinician. He has fabulous bedside manner and follows through with everything he says. His office staff deserves their own review - they also have so much to be proud of. Dr. Schwartz had the clinical judgement to take out my mother's appendix when it was not even discovered on CT scan at another hospital during a hernia workup. The post-operative pathology came back as a very rare cancer and, thanks to him, the appendix was removed before needing any additional cancer treatment. We are forever thankful to Dr. Schwartz for keeping our mom healthy for many more years. Dr. Schwartz is very well educated, experienced, and is specially trained to perform state of the art surgical options such as laparoscopic and robotic surgery. You can't ask for anything more in a surgeon. He is a class act, smart, cool as a cucumber, and friendly, too. Thanks so much Doc. ...Go to him.
    Claire — Apr 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164606372
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hosp
    • Hospital Of St Raphael
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    • Fairfield University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

