Overview

Dr. Kenneth Schmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chatham, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at HSHS Medical Group - Chatham in Chatham, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.