Overview

Dr. Kenneth Schiffman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from University Of South Florida, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Loyola University Medical Center and Midwest Medical Center.



Dr. Schiffman works at Loyola University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL and Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.