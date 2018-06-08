Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saul works at
Locations
-
1
Rolling Oaks Pediatrics425 Haaland Dr Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 254-3728
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saul?
Dr. Kenneth Saul is one of a kind. We appreciate him helping us raise our kids into wonderful young adults. Dr. Saul has been a there for us for the past 20 years with only the best medical care, advice, solutions and suggestions. Now that our children have grown, we miss our wonderful pediatrician and his fine staff. Thank you Dr. Saul for your dedication, compassion and brilliance.
About Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1760453401
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saul works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.