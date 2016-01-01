Dr. Saul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD is a dermatologist in Meridian, MS. Dr. Saul completed a residency at University Of Mississippi Medical Center. He currently practices at MISSISSIPPI HEAD & NECK ASSOCIATES and is affiliated with Anderson Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Saul is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Mississippi Head & Neck Associates5002 Highway 39 N Bldg A, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 512-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kenneth Saul, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295022861
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Anderson Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
