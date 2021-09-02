Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD
Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Sebastian River Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne240 N Wickham Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 294-4073Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Sebastian River Medical Center
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Dr. Sands replaced my right hip around Thanksgiving 2019. I was amazed at the results, as were the people around me. I was walking the next day, came home & with physical therapy walked unbelievable distances 1-2 wks later. Dr. Sands, his team & office staff were professional & caring pre- & post-surgery. He didn’t cut muscle which was crucial for my MS, & cut healing time considerably. The pre-surgical instructions & class put me at ease, as did the aftercare. Another benefit, with the hip replacement I got a new ball in my pelvis (not the medical terminology) which was a major area of pain with my MS. I had not been able to sleep on my right side for 15 years. Now I can, with no pain. Thank you Dr. Sands! I am forever in your debt.
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
