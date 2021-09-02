See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (96)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Sebastian River Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sands works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne
    240 N Wickham Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 294-4073
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Sebastian River Medical Center
  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr. Sands replaced my right hip around Thanksgiving 2019. I was amazed at the results, as were the people around me. I was walking the next day, came home & with physical therapy walked unbelievable distances 1-2 wks later. Dr. Sands, his team & office staff were professional & caring pre- & post-surgery. He didn’t cut muscle which was crucial for my MS, & cut healing time considerably. The pre-surgical instructions & class put me at ease, as did the aftercare. Another benefit, with the hip replacement I got a new ball in my pelvis (not the medical terminology) which was a major area of pain with my MS. I had not been able to sleep on my right side for 15 years. Now I can, with no pain. Thank you Dr. Sands! I am forever in your debt.
    Leah Nichols — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669449575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Internship
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sands has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sands works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sands’s profile.

    Dr. Sands has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

