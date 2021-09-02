Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sands, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Sebastian River Medical Center, Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sands works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.