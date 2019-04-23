Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Sanders, MD
Dr. Kenneth Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with University of Illinois of Chicago
Dr. Sanders works at
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 790-1872
DR SANDERS HAS RETIRED SO YOU’RE NOT GETTING AN APPOINTMENT WITH HIM. THIS BUSINESS ABOUT HIM ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS IS CRAZY.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1275501777
- University of Illinois of Chicago
- U Illinois Hosps
- Orthopedic Surgery

