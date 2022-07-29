Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 S Raymond Ave Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 795-8051
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Sabbag for a number of years. Dr. Sabbag surgically treated me for a trigger finger of my right hand. He has a great manner and his precision is second to none. I have a lot of confidence in him. Dr. Sabbag is a good listener and cares a great deal about his patients.
About Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871528174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
