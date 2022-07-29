Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sabbag, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.