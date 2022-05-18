Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sabatino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sabatino works at Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Safety Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.