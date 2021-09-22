Dr. Kenneth Sabacinski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabacinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Sabacinski, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sabacinski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sabacinski works at
Locations
-
1
Harvard Podiatry1150 N 35th Ave Ste 225, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-7770
-
2
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 302, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 265-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabacinski?
Dr. Sabacinski is the best!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Sabacinski, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306842208
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabacinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabacinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabacinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabacinski works at
Dr. Sabacinski has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabacinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabacinski speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabacinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabacinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabacinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabacinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.