Overview

Dr. Kenneth Sabacinski, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sabacinski works at Harvard Podiatry in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.