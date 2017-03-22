Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saag Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Saag Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-7438Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saag Jr?
Excellent Helped me out tremendously
About Dr. Kenneth Saag Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1023033917
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saag Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saag Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saag Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saag Jr works at
Dr. Saag Jr has seen patients for Gout, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saag Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saag Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saag Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saag Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saag Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.