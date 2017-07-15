Overview

Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Russ works at Kenneth C Russ MD in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.