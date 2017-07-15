Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Russ works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kenneth C Russ MD490 S Farrell Dr Ste C106, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 232-4063
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russ?
Excellent physican, listens, recommends treatment and explains why. His staff are attentive, capable and show empathy and concern. Top notch for me.
About Dr. Kenneth Russ, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1245258235
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Universite De Liege, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russ has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russ accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russ works at
Dr. Russ speaks French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Russ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russ.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.