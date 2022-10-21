Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Rothaus works at
Locations
-
1
Rothaus Plastic Surgery2 Greenridge Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (332) 240-6638MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rothaus Plastic Surgery325 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-0770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothaus?
I have Dr Rothaus for PRP for my hair and red light. He is great !!!
About Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1356487383
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Columbia|New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell|Ny Hosp-Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Columbia Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Columbia Medical Center
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothaus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rothaus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rothaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothaus works at
Dr. Rothaus speaks French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.