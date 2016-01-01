See All Radiation Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Rosenzweig works at Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Associates
    1184 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1063482271
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School|Joint Center For Radiation Therapy
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenzweig works at Radiation Oncology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rosenzweig’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenzweig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenzweig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenzweig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenzweig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

