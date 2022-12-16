Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rosenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Rosenthal Eye/Facial Plastc Sgy in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.