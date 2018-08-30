Dr. Rosenstein Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Rosenstein Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Rosenstein Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Rosenstein Jr works at
Einstein Center One - Outpatient Behavioral & Mental Health Services9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 218, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1542
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rosenstein is one of the best psychiatrists that I have been treated by. He is kind, listens to your appointments. and that is about all I have to say.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1689610347
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rosenstein Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein Jr works at
Dr. Rosenstein Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.