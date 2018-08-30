See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kenneth Rosenstein Jr, MD

Psychiatry
5 (83)
Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Rosenstein Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Rosenstein Jr works at Einstein Center One - Outpatient Behavioral & Mental Health Services in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Einstein Center One - Outpatient Behavioral & Mental Health Services
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 218, Philadelphia, PA 19115 (215) 827-1542

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2018
    Dr. Rosenstein is one of the best psychiatrists that I have been treated by. He is kind, listens to your appointments.
    J Moulton in PA — Aug 30, 2018
    About Dr. Kenneth Rosenstein Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    1686610347
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenstein Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstein Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein Jr works at Einstein Center One - Outpatient Behavioral & Mental Health Services in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenstein Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenstein Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

