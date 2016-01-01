Dr. Kenneth Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rosen, MD is a dermatologist in Miami, FL. Dr. Rosen completed a residency at City of Memphis Hosps. He currently practices at Kenneth A Rosen MD. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rosen is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Kenneth A Rosen MD PA10300 SW 72nd St Ste 150, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 279-6012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kenneth Rosen, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- City of Memphis Hosps
- City of Memphis Hosp
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.