Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Consultants PA326 Route 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (609) 267-1707
-
2
Vantage Surgery Center350 Young Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (609) 654-5795
-
3
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill700 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 489-9822
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
Great doctor he help me with my back pain and quality of life.
About Dr. Kenneth Rogers, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992723035
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.