Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
1
Central FL Endocrine/Diabetes635 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 629-4901
2
Alberto Yonfa MD PA117 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 629-4901
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, explained very good my condition and how to work with my sickness
About Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1912337924
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.