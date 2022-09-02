Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Women's Wellness Center3909 Orange Pl Ste 4100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 291-0311
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-6000Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
University Hospital Regional Hospitals27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 585-6500
Uhmg Otolaryngology960 Clague Rd Ste 2460, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-2835
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to talk through all options and answers questions completely.
About Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.