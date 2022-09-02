See All Otolaryngologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at University Hospitals in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Wellness Center
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 4100, Beachwood, OH 44122
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    University Hospital Regional Hospitals
    27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143
    Uhmg Otolaryngology
    960 Clague Rd Ste 2460, Westlake, OH 44145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2022
    He takes the time to talk through all options and answers questions completely.
    Mark Knight — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528290541
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Loss of Smell and-or Taste, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

