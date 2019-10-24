Overview

Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado in Greeley, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.