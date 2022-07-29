Dr. Kenneth Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Rich, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Rich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Raleigh Neurosurgical Clinic5838 Six Forks Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 785-3400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rich?
Very happy with my initial consult appointment . Dr. Rich was thorough, taking the time to listen to extensive medical history, reviewed clinical information while giving options and considered my thoughts and concerns to help form a plan of action.
About Dr. Kenneth Rich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760489967
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.