Overview

Dr. Kenneth Reichert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Reichert works at Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Office Building in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI, Franklin, WI and Waukesha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.