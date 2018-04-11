Dr. Kenneth Reichert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Reichert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Reichert, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Locations
1
Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Office Building19475 W North Ave Ste 303, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 298-7142
2
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 404, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7142
3
Neurologic Associates of Wisconsin Clinic at Ascension Medical Group at Franklin Medical Office Building9969 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 298-7142MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Administrative Office -neurologic Associates of Wisconsin1111 Delafield St Ste 105, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 542-9503Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reichert spent time with me answering all of my questions. I never felt rushed. He was easy to talk to and to understand . His staff was friendly. Great experience!
About Dr. Kenneth Reichert, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Reichert works at
