Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Rehm, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Diabetic Foot & Wound Treatment Centers, 1553 Grand Ave Ste B, San Marcos, CA 92078
Neighborhood Healthcare, 460 N Elm St, Escondido, CA 92025
Neighborhood Healthcare-valley Parkway, 728 E VALLEY PKWY, Escondido, CA 92025
Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Sharp Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Patient review: Absolutely above and beyond! He listens to what you have to say about your pain. Comes up with ways to try and relieve it. Great bedside manner! Best podiatrist I have ever had.
Dr. Rehm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehm accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rehm speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
