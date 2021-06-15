See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Roeland Park, KS
Dr. Kenneth Reeves, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Reeves, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Roeland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.

Dr. Reeves works at K Dean Reeves MD in Roeland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    K Dean Reeves MD PA
    K Dean Reeves MD PA
4740 El Monte St, Roeland Park, KS 66205
(913) 362-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's South Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Chronic Neck Pain
Upper Back Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Chronic Neck Pain
Upper Back Pain

Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Reeves is a talented and unique doctor to who I give the highest recommendations. I have struggled with pelvic and hip pain, specifically nerve tension and pain for over 2 years. I found Dr. Reeves a little over a year ago and am at least 50% better because of his treatments today. I wish I found him at the onset of my symptoms, but I am blessed to have him on my team now. Healing nerve damage/pain is a long journey, and a very tough one. Not many doctors are trained to understand, diagnose, and heal injuries such as mine. I have seen about 12+ different "specialists" over my journey and had to be an advocate for my health. Once I consulted with Dr. Reeves, I knew I found another advocate for my healing journey. He has a gift to help your body heal and he has absolutely no ulterior motives to his practice. In addition, he is extremely intelligent and researched, however also extremely humbled and driven by God's power. If you are struggling with chronic pain, know there is hope.
    Marisa Marsh — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Reeves, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1508958679
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow Of The American Academy Of Pain Management
    • University Of Kansas School Of Med
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Primary Care
