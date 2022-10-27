Overview

Dr. Kenneth Reesor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reesor works at Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.