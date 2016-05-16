Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redcross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Redcross works at
Locations
-
1
Redcross Concierge LLC475 White Plains Rd Ste 14, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions (914) 337-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redcross?
Dr Redcross has been absolutely amazing from the first day that I walked into his office until now. He has excellent bedside manner and takes whatever time is needed to make sure that the mind, body and soul are in good health. He's very passionate about his work and compassionate with each patient. I recommend his to work along side Jesus!
About Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396757571
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redcross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redcross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redcross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redcross works at
Dr. Redcross speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Redcross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redcross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redcross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redcross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.