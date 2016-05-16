Overview

Dr. Kenneth Redcross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Redcross works at Redcross Concierge LLC in Eastchester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.